3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 2,937,850 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $673.51 Million, closed the last trade at $5.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -4.3% during that session. The DDD stock price is -125.9% off its 52-week high price of $12.56 and 6.47% above the 52-week low of $5.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Despite being -4.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the DDD stock price touched $6.30-1 or saw a rise of 11.75%. Year-to-date, 3D Systems Corporation shares have moved -36.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) have changed -18.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +97.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.07% from current levels.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 3D Systems Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 137.5%, compared to 6.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -160% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.45 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $123.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.27 Million and $164.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.3% for the current quarter and -25% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.