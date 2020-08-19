OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,642,467 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $833.42 Million, closed the last trade at $5.42 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 30.6% during that session. The ONE stock price is -45.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.88 and 34.5% above the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 122.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Sporting 30.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the ONE stock price touched $5.99-9 or saw a rise of 9.52%. Year-to-date, OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares have moved -18.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) have changed 25.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 789.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $797.2 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $154.15 Million and $154.15 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 417.2% for the current quarter and -17.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +134.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.14%.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.99% with a share float percentage of 69.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneSmart International Education Group Limited having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.4 Million shares worth more than $29.08 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 45.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Keenan Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 4.43 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.41 Million and represent 27.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Chinese Equity Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 714766 shares of worth $2.63 Million while later fund manager owns 600Thousand shares of worth $2.21 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.68% of company’s outstanding stock.