Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,161,563 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.96 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -18.93% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -90.11% off its 52-week high price of $6.92 and 69.51% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Despite being -18.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the EYEN stock price touched $4.88-2 or saw a rise of 25.61%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia, Inc. shares have moved -18.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed 34.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 111.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 98.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 266.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +421.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.31% from current levels.

Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19%.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.97% with a share float percentage of 10.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eyenovia, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. with over 591.94 Thousand shares worth more than $1.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairpointe Capital LLC, with the holding of over 224.53 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $637.65 Thousand and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 160888 shares of worth $370.04 Thousand while later fund manager owns 41.22 Thousand shares of worth $94.79 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.