YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has a beta value of 3.32 and has seen 1,043,808 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.86 Million, closed the last trade at $4.22 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The YRCW stock price is -13.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 69.43% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the YRCW stock price touched $4.44-4 or saw a rise of 4.95%. Year-to-date, YRC Worldwide Inc. shares have moved 65.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) have changed 18.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YRC Worldwide Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +84.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.96%, compared to -15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 17.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -624.3%.