Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1,003,723 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $549.42 Million, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.8% during that session. The SPPI stock price is -180.37% off its 52-week high price of $10.57 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Sporting 0.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the SPPI stock price touched $4.04-6 or saw a rise of 6.68%. Year-to-date, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have changed 12.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 185.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +297.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.68% from current levels.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.2%.