Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) has a beta value of 4.36 and has seen 26,779,261 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.95 Million, closed the last trade at $10.27 per share which meant it gained $2.11 on the day or 25.86% during that session. The MBOT stock price is -96.2% off its 52-week high price of $20.15 and 58.13% above the 52-week low of $4.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 597.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 188.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) trade information

Sporting 25.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the MBOT stock price touched $12.20- or saw a rise of 15.82%. Year-to-date, Microbot Medical Inc. shares have moved 0.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) have changed 54.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 196.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85% from current levels.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +71.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32.1%.