Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has a beta value of 4.99 and has seen 3,463,314 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.49 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The DLPN stock price is -176.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 63.33% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Despite being -1.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the DLPN stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 12.73%. Year-to-date, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved 28.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) have changed -11.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 140.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 37.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 77.78% from current levels.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.2%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.63% with a share float percentage of 21.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.65 Million shares worth more than $1.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 12.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 527.01 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $458.66 Thousand and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 427208 shares of worth $228.77 Thousand while later fund manager owns 99.8 Thousand shares of worth $53.44 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.