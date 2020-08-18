Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 4,563,188 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $681.9 Million, closed the last trade at $14.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -5.65% during that session. The PLAY stock price is -239.6% off its 52-week high price of $48.8 and 67.92% above the 52-week low of $4.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.02 Million shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Despite being -5.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the PLAY stock price touched $16.86- or saw a rise of 14.77%. Year-to-date, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -64.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) have changed 8.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -216.33%, compared to -15% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -256.7% and -3800% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +70.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.58%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.7% with a share float percentage of 80.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 Million shares worth more than $94.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.02 Million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.98% shares in the company for having 1890208 shares of worth $27.67 Million while later fund manager owns 884.93 Thousand shares of worth $11.57 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.