MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 39,007,400 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.61 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.47 per share which meant it gained $2.97 on the day or 84.86% during that session. The MICT stock price is -30.6% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 94.13% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 158.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 145.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MICT, Inc. (MICT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

Sporting 84.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the MICT stock price touched $8.45-1 or saw a rise of 14.44%. Year-to-date, MICT, Inc. shares have moved 712.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 93.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) have changed 191.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 216.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.26% from current levels.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.8%.