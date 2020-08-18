Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 22,877,920 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The M stock price is -159.72% off its 52-week high price of $18.57 and 38.74% above the 52-week low of $4.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Macy’s, Inc. (M) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.77.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Despite being -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the M stock price touched $7.75-7 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, Macy’s, Inc. shares have moved -57.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have changed 7.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 135.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -58.04% from current levels.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Macy’s, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -258.3%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -732.1% and -1442.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.47 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.55 Billion and $5.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.3% for the current quarter and -21.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -48.3%.