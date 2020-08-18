UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,624,741 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $986.92 Million, closed the last trade at $7 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 7.36% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -8.57% off its 52-week high price of $7.6 and 71% above the 52-week low of $2.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting 7.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the TIGR stock price touched $7.20-2 or saw a rise of 2.77%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares have moved 97.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed 31.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.6%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.44% with a share float percentage of 0.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 311.07 Thousand shares worth more than $1.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 2.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), with the holding of over 168.77 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $702.1 Thousand and represent 1.3% of shares outstanding.