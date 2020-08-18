Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1,759,366 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $1 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 7.03% during that session. The EYES stock price is -796% off its 52-week high price of $8.96 and 29% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 274.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 861.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Sporting 7.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the EYES stock price touched $1.1 or saw a rise of 11%. Year-to-date, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. shares have moved -83.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) have changed 1.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 530.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 900% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +900% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 900% from current levels.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.5% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.5% and 14% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $240Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $472Million and $497Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.2% for the current quarter and -51.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +46%.