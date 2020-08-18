Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1,105,501 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.49 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.24% during that session. The GLNG stock price is -51.19% off its 52-week high price of $15.86 and 56.72% above the 52-week low of $4.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Sporting 2.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the GLNG stock price touched $10.97- or saw a rise of 4.38%. Year-to-date, Golar LNG Limited shares have moved -26.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have changed 46.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.7 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.53% from current levels.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golar LNG Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.5% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.5% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.9%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.72 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $98.67 Million and $139.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.1% for the current quarter and -18.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.4%.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.47% with a share float percentage of 103.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.17 Million shares worth more than $80.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.63 Million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 2035187 shares of worth $14.43 Million while later fund manager owns 2Million shares of worth $15.79 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.