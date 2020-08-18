BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,689,118 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.61 per share which meant it gained $5.09 on the day or 13.57% during that session. The BTAI stock price is -67.8% off its 52-week high price of $71.5 and 91.18% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 937.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 650.15 Million shares.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Sporting 13.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the BTAI stock price touched $45.37- or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 191.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have changed -19.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53%.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.52% with a share float percentage of 55.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 974.38 Thousand shares worth more than $51.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 4.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 720.89 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.21 Million and represent 3.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 296413 shares of worth $6.62 Million while later fund manager owns 280.19 Thousand shares of worth $13.05 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.