The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 1,933,873 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $57.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.45 on the day or -2.44% during that session. The TJX stock price is -12.06% off its 52-week high price of $64.95 and 43.55% above the 52-week low of $32.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.9 Million shares.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Despite being -2.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the TJX stock price touched $59.54- or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, The TJX Companies, Inc. shares have moved -5.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have changed 9.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.83% from current levels.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The TJX Companies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -78.28%, compared to -8.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -116.1% and -16.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.6%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.57 Billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.19 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.78 Billion and $10.45 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.9% for the current quarter and -2.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.43%.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.09% with a share float percentage of 93.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The TJX Companies, Inc. having a total of 1925 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 100.57 Million shares worth more than $5.08 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 96.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.89 Billion and represent 8.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 31925567 shares of worth $1.53 Billion while later fund manager owns 24.96 Million shares of worth $1.19 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.