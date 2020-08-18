RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,782,792 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $326.99 Million, closed the last trade at $5.8 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 46.1% during that session. The REDU stock price is -54.66% off its 52-week high price of $8.97 and 48.28% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Sporting 46.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the REDU stock price touched $6.34-8 or saw a rise of 8.52%. Year-to-date, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares have moved -17.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 73.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have changed 71.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.3 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.86% from current levels.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200%, compared to -10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -75% and -17.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +3.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.57%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.35% with a share float percentage of 80.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RISE Education Cayman Ltd having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 3.26 Million shares worth more than $12.64 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 5.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 1.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.81 Million and represent 2.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 254958 shares of worth $767.42 Thousand while later fund manager owns 17.9 Thousand shares of worth $53.87 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.