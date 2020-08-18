Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,783,152 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.5% during that session. The CRON stock price is -127.29% off its 52-week high price of $12.41 and 26.74% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Despite being -2.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the CRON stock price touched $5.88-7 or saw a rise of 7.29%. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc. shares have moved -28.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed -19.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.18 while the price target rests at a high of $8.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.44% from current levels.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.5% with a share float percentage of 32.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chescapmanager LLC with over 8.87 Million shares worth more than $53.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Chescapmanager LLC held 2.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 8.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.67 Million and represent 2.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 7796635 shares of worth $44.21 Million while later fund manager owns 5.94 Million shares of worth $35.3 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.7% of company’s outstanding stock.