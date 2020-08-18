Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 2,061,784 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $304.18 Million, closed the last trade at $3.6 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 4.96% during that session. The AFMD stock price is -36.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.91 and 60.56% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Sporting 4.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the AFMD stock price touched $3.94-8 or saw a rise of 8.63%. Year-to-date, Affimed N.V. shares have moved 31.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have changed -18.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affimed N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.29%, compared to 11.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.4% and 36.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.89 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.32 Million and $3.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 283.7% for the current quarter and 109.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.5%.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.17% with a share float percentage of 63.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affimed N.V. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.13 Million shares worth more than $28.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.2 Million and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 1573474 shares of worth $3.45 Million while later fund manager owns 702.23 Thousand shares of worth $1.54 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.