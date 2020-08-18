Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1,646,838 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $249.21 Million, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The VSTM stock price is -217.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.67 and 43.54% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.26 Million shares.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verastem, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.5%, compared to 12.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 109.8% and 84.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +116.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.89 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.03 Million and $3.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 319.5% for the current quarter and -40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -79.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.74%.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.23% with a share float percentage of 30.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verastem, Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 18.6 Million shares worth more than $49.12 Million. As of March 30, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 10.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 8.14 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.49 Million and represent 4.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 2161974 shares of worth $5.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.92 Million shares of worth $5.08 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.