Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1,014,919 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.52 Million, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -9.65% during that session. The TRIB stock price is -59.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 72.82% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 599.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 956.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

Despite being -9.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the TRIB stock price touched $2.62-2 or saw a rise of 21.5%. Year-to-date, Trinity Biotech plc shares have moved 99.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) have changed -31.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 646.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 94.17% from current levels.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.18 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $22.03 Million and $22.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.9% for the current quarter and 8.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.