Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1,368,877 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $605.43 Million, closed the recent trade at $13.25 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The SYRS stock price is -3.02% off its 52-week high price of $13.65 and 67.85% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 240.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 317.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the SYRS stock price touched $13.65- or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 91.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have changed 10.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.53% from current levels.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +66.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.15%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.1% and 15.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +434.3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.51 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $558Million and $508Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 349.8% for the current quarter and 396.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.7%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.76% with a share float percentage of 95.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.51 Million shares worth more than $90.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 18.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.6 Million and represent 14.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.38% shares in the company for having 3834318 shares of worth $32.32 Million while later fund manager owns 2.16 Million shares of worth $18.24 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.73% of company’s outstanding stock.