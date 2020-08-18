Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has a beta value of 3.5 and has seen 4,406,522 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.81 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 10.79% during that session. The MESO stock price is -7.37% off its 52-week high price of $21.27 and 84.25% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 925.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Sporting 10.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the MESO stock price touched $21.28- or saw a rise of 6.91%. Year-to-date, Mesoblast Limited shares have moved 168.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have changed 70.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.53 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.99% from current levels.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mesoblast Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.26%, compared to 12.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.8% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +150.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.71 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.14 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 546.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -139.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.8%.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.1% with a share float percentage of 2.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mesoblast Limited having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 1.39 Million shares worth more than $15.85 Million. As of June 29, 2020, M&G Investment Management Ltd held 1.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penbrook Management, LLC, with the holding of over 227.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.59 Million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd and Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 20700 shares of worth $265.58 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20.7 Thousand shares of worth $265.58 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.