SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,142,946 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.75 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 7.5% during that session. The SILV stock price is -14.05% off its 52-week high price of $11.12 and 66.36% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 988.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) trade information

Sporting 7.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the SILV stock price touched $9.76-0 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares have moved 44.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) have changed 7.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.81 while the price target rests at a high of $13.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.62% from current levels.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.92% with a share float percentage of 58.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 9.63 Million shares worth more than $50.25 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 5.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.92 Million and represent 3.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.42% shares in the company for having 4393183 shares of worth $39.23 Million while later fund manager owns 3Million shares of worth $26.79 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.