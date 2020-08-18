LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 4,127,762 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.83 Million, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 40.28% during that session. The LXU stock price is -123.1% off its 52-week high price of $6.76 and 67% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 681.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.93.

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) trade information

Sporting 40.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the LXU stock price touched $3.21-5 or saw a rise of 5.61%. Year-to-date, LSB Industries, Inc. shares have moved -27.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 92.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) have changed 161.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 713.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 166.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +267.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 65.02% from current levels.

LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LSB Industries, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.56%, compared to -22.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.1% and 71.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.32 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $75.5 Million and $73.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.2% for the current quarter and 27% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.89% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.02% with a share float percentage of 84.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LSB Industries, Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Robotti, Robert E. with over 1.58 Million shares worth more than $1.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Robotti, Robert E. held 5.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 Million and represent 5.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.96% shares in the company for having 1454210 shares of worth $2.89 Million while later fund manager owns 681.04 Thousand shares of worth $1.43 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.