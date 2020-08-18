TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 3,645,162 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.57 Million, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.01% during that session. The TRXC stock price is -3366.67% off its 52-week high price of $13.52 and 28.21% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.41 Million shares.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) trade information

Despite being -6.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the TRXC stock price touched $0.485 or saw a rise of 20.37%. Year-to-date, TransEnterix, Inc. shares have moved -73.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) have changed 13.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransEnterix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.46%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.3% and 73.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $770Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.02 Million and $688Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62% for the current quarter and 64.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -124.3%.