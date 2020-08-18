The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1,127,443 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $546.17 Million, closed the last trade at $14.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -5% during that session. The CHEF stock price is -191.07% off its 52-week high price of $42.06 and 75.43% above the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -251.49%, compared to 6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -230.4% and -135.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $268.13 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $320.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $396.43 Million and $426.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.4% for the current quarter and -24.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.2%.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.82% with a share float percentage of 97.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.37 Million shares worth more than $59.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.71 Million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.43% shares in the company for having 2808023 shares of worth $28.28 Million while later fund manager owns 1.57 Million shares of worth $22.14 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.16% of company’s outstanding stock.