Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 16,772,367 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -4.5% during that session. The SWN stock price is -31.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 64.31% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Despite being -4.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the SWN stock price touched $3.25-8 or saw a rise of 8.62%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 22.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 12.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 82.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.49% from current levels.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +84.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.93%, compared to -40.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.5% and -55.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $608.71 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $665.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $636Million and $745Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.3% for the current quarter and -10.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.29% with a share float percentage of 119.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 84.06 Million shares worth more than $215.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 81.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208Million and represent 14.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.27% shares in the company for having 50260100 shares of worth $162.34 Million while later fund manager owns 38.01 Million shares of worth $114.41 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.01% of company’s outstanding stock.