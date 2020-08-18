OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,544,293 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $280.08 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The OGI stock price is -264.48% off its 52-week high price of $5.285 and 24.83% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Despite being -1.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the OGI stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 5.23%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved -40.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed -7.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.3 while the price target rests at a high of $3.72. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +156.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.34% from current levels.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.