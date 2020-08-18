Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,267,154 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.64 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 2.44% during that session. The ARNC stock price is -51.37% off its 52-week high price of $34.27 and 74.38% above the 52-week low of $5.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.09%.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.62% with a share float percentage of 34.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Corporation having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 16.58 Million shares worth more than $230.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 15.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $227.84 Million and represent 15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.37% shares in the company for having 5857636 shares of worth $51.08 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $9.53 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1% of company’s outstanding stock.