OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 19,817,496 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.51 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.24 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 9.17% during that session. The OPK stock price is -23.47% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 78.63% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Sporting 9.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the OPK stock price touched $5.38-2 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, OPKO Health, Inc. shares have moved 256.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have changed 13.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 140.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +90.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.05% from current levels.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OPKO Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +230.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.32%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 136.4% and 266.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $374.36 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $400.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $228.77 Million and $224.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.6% for the current quarter and 78.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -94.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.36% with a share float percentage of 43.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OPKO Health, Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.37 Million shares worth more than $50.08 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.45 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.5 Million and represent 5.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 11708832 shares of worth $15.69 Million while later fund manager owns 10.35 Million shares of worth $13.87 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.