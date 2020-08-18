OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) has a beta value of -0.57 and has seen 2,057,784 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.51 Million, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.07% during that session. The OPGN stock price is -503.77% off its 52-week high price of $12.8 and 56.6% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Despite being -4.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the OPGN stock price touched $3.19-3 or saw a rise of 33.54%. Year-to-date, OpGen, Inc. shares have moved 87.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) have changed -1.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 135.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +135.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 135.85% from current levels.

OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OpGen, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -79.86%, compared to -5.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.1% and 45.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +87.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $950Million and $820Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 68.4% for the current quarter and 217.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.7%.