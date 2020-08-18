Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 2,074,196 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $620.82 Million, closed the last trade at $5.19 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 10.66% during that session. The CYH stock price is -43.93% off its 52-week high price of $7.47 and 65.51% above the 52-week low of $1.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 Million shares.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Sporting 10.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the CYH stock price touched $5.56-6 or saw a rise of 6.65%. Year-to-date, Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have moved 78.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have changed 41.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.86.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.49%, compared to -5.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.4% and -167.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.3%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.9 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.25 Billion and $3.29 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.7% for the current quarter and -8.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.16% with a share float percentage of 98.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Community Health Systems, Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 27.48 Million shares worth more than $82.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd held 22.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.61 Million and represent 13.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.96% shares in the company for having 7123978 shares of worth $21.59 Million while later fund manager owns 3.31 Million shares of worth $11.07 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.