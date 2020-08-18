Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 46,175,309 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.27 Million, closed the last trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 18.54% during that session. The AVGR stock price is -165.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.78 and 64.03% above the 52-week low of $0.241. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Sporting 18.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the AVGR stock price touched $0.7189 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Avinger, Inc. shares have moved -40.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) have changed 86.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 571Million shares shorted with days to cover at 79.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.4 while the price target rests at a high of $1.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +108.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 108.96% from current levels.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avinger, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -71.07%, compared to 7.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.1% and 72.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 Million and $2.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.4% for the current quarter and -14.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.5%.