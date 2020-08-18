salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1,946,659 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $201.27 per share which meant it gained $4.53 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The CRM stock price is -4.31% off its 52-week high price of $209.95 and 42.72% above the 52-week low of $115.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 34 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.67.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $204.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $242. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.38% from current levels.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that salesforce.com, inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.67%, compared to -0.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.5% and 2.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.9 Billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4Billion and $4.51 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.7% for the current quarter and 11% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -89.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.32%.