Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 2.87 and has seen 5,310,024 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.88 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.14% during that session. The RRC stock price is -1.91% off its 52-week high price of $9.05 and 81.87% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.42 Million shares.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Sporting 1.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the RRC stock price touched $9.05-1 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 83.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed 36.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump -22.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.95% from current levels.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Range Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +182.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -132.5%, compared to -35.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.9% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.9%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $485.23 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $512.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $474.75 Million and $545.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.2% for the current quarter and -6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.97%.