Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has a beta value of 3.8 and has seen 9,571,189 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.16 Million, closed the last trade at $4.46 per share which meant it gained $1.04 on the day or 30.41% during that session. The PEIX stock price is -2.91% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and 95.07% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) trade information

Sporting 30.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the PEIX stock price touched $4.59-2 or saw a rise of 2.83%. Year-to-date, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares have moved 586.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) have changed 459.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 445.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 137.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 101.79% from current levels.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +659.67% over the past 6 months, compared to -20.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 153.4% and 228% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $228.3 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $242.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $365.16 Million and $357.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.5% for the current quarter and -32.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.