Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 2,450,301 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.68 Million, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -13.52% during that session. The ONVO stock price is -52.46% off its 52-week high price of $0.93 and 68.85% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 915.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Despite being -13.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the ONVO stock price touched $0.7699 or saw a rise of 20.77%. Year-to-date, Organovo Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 71.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) have changed -10.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +37.4%.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.1% with a share float percentage of 38.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organovo Holdings, Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 27.14 Million shares worth more than $14.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 20.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 9.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.39 Million and represent 7.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 13.02% shares in the company for having 17003040 shares of worth $7.19 Million while later fund manager owns 7.65 Million shares of worth $3.24 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.86% of company’s outstanding stock.