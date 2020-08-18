Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has a beta value of 4.07 and has seen 1,333,148 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $198.84 Million, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -4.5% during that session. The MR stock price is -50.36% off its 52-week high price of $8.3 and 63.95% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 643.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Montage Resources Corporation (MR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.58.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) trade information

Despite being -4.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the MR stock price touched $6.48-1 or saw a rise of 14.81%. Year-to-date, Montage Resources Corporation shares have moved -30.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) have changed 49.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.36% from current levels.

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Montage Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -158.04%, compared to -35.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -207.4% and -125.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120.17 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $163.29 Million and $172.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.4% for the current quarter and -22.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.9%.