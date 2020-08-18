Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,699,378 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.46 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.17% during that session. The LKCO stock price is -1563.46% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 34.62% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 Million shares.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Despite being -6.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the LKCO stock price touched $0.6317 or saw a rise of 17.86%. Year-to-date, Luokung Technology Corp. shares have moved -68.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) have changed -26.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 401.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 157.42.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -162%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.23% with a share float percentage of 3.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luokung Technology Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sicart Associates LLC with over 4.21 Million shares worth more than $2.79 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Sicart Associates LLC held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 533.88 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $353.96 Thousand and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 165034 shares of worth $79.36 Thousand while later fund manager owns 61.95 Thousand shares of worth $29.79 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.