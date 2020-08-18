Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1,051,686 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The VSTO stock price is -2.08% off its 52-week high price of $22.6 and 80.62% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.64.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the VSTO stock price touched $22.60- or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, Vista Outdoor Inc. shares have moved 195.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have changed 49.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.88% from current levels.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.05% with a share float percentage of 98.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vista Outdoor Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.66 Million shares worth more than $125.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.04 Million and represent 8.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.02% shares in the company for having 3497181 shares of worth $35.39 Million while later fund manager owns 1.57 Million shares of worth $13.82 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.7% of company’s outstanding stock.