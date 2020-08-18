Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1,254,400 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.66 Million, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it lost -$1.9 on the day or -32.87% during that session. The IDXG stock price is -183.51% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 2.06% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 221.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 369.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.48.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) trade information

Despite being -32.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the IDXG stock price touched $7.35-4 or saw a rise of 47.21%. Year-to-date, Interpace Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -22.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -45.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) have changed -29.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 208.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 204.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.25 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +260.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 138.4% from current levels.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.1%, compared to -5.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.7% and 48.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.87 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.27 Million and $7.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.4% for the current quarter and 10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -61.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.