The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,057,806 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.9% during that session. The REAL stock price is -48.46% off its 52-week high price of $24.51 and 69.72% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Despite being -1.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the REAL stock price touched $17.69- or saw a rise of 6.7%. Year-to-date, The RealReal, Inc. shares have moved -12.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have changed 21.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.26% from current levels.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The RealReal, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.49%, compared to 1.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37% and -41.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.6%.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107% with a share float percentage of 114.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The RealReal, Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.06 Million shares worth more than $154.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Great Hill Partners L.P., with the holding of over 9.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.47 Million and represent 11.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 3213190 shares of worth $43.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $22.28 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.9% of company’s outstanding stock.