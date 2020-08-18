GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,866,307 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $707.65 Million, closed the last trade at $24.46 per share which meant it gained $1.74 on the day or 7.66% during that session. The GAN stock price is -18.36% off its 52-week high price of $28.95 and 56.66% above the 52-week low of $10.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 896.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.94% with a share float percentage of 60.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GAN Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Robotti, Robert E. with over 875Thousand shares worth more than $22.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Robotti, Robert E. held 3.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 692.14 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.62 Million and represent 2.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 234700 shares of worth $5.14 Million while later fund manager owns 187.3 Thousand shares of worth $4.1 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.