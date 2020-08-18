ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 1,844,552 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.05 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The MT stock price is -56.76% off its 52-week high price of $18.89 and 44.9% above the 52-week low of $6.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ArcelorMittal (MT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the MT stock price touched $12.70- or saw a rise of 4.65%. Year-to-date, ArcelorMittal shares have moved -30.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have changed 4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.12 while the price target rests at a high of $21.23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.02% from current levels.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.42 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.89 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $16.63 Billion and $15.51 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.4% for the current quarter and -16.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -148%.