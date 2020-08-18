Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2,685,033 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.1 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The VSLR stock price is -3.45% off its 52-week high price of $27 and 87.85% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the VSLR stock price touched $27.00- or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, Vivint Solar, Inc. shares have moved 259.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) have changed 29.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.74.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vivint Solar, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +136.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.9%, compared to 10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 209.1% and 159.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.79 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $103.85 Million and $77.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.6% for the current quarter and 34.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -535.1%.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.11% with a share float percentage of 102.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivint Solar, Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 69.62 Million shares worth more than $304.24 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 55.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.79 Million and represent 13.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.68% shares in the company for having 10885695 shares of worth $81.86 Million while later fund manager owns 2.24 Million shares of worth $16.87 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.