Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,747,075 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $440.59 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.28 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The TLSA stock price is -184.35% off its 52-week high price of $12.17 and 85.6% above the 52-week low of $0.6162. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 650.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Sporting 5.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the TLSA stock price touched $4.93-1 or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares have moved 300%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have changed -4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 158.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 135.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 484.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +484.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 484.11% from current levels.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.22% with a share float percentage of 13.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tiziana Life Sciences PLC having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 384.25 Thousand shares worth more than $986.75 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 76.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC, with the holding of over 101.13 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.7 Thousand and represent 20.02% of shares outstanding.