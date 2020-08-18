The consensus among analysts is that iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

Sporting 20.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the IMBI stock price touched $7.74-1 or saw a rise of 11.89%. Year-to-date, iMedia Brands, Inc. shares have moved 70.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) have changed 100.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -26.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.09% from current levels.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iMedia Brands, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.75% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.2% and 36.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.