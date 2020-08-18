FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 7,072,725 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $618.86 Million, closed the last trade at $2.84 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 4.03% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -20.42% off its 52-week high price of $3.42 and 91.9% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Sporting 4.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the FCEL stock price touched $2.94-3 or saw a rise of 3.4%. Year-to-date, FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have moved 13.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed -2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.18% from current levels.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -76.15%, compared to 2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.