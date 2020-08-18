Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 29,614,742 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.59 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.88 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 37.23% during that session. The FORD stock price is -44.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.71 and 58.51% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 681.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 219.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) trade information

Sporting 37.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the FORD stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 19.07%. Year-to-date, Forward Industries, Inc. shares have moved 110.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) have changed 63.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 129.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -356.4%.