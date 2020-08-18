Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 1,357,284 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.91 Million, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The DXLG stock price is -555.17% off its 52-week high price of $1.9 and 24.14% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Despite being -2.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the DXLG stock price touched $0.364 or saw a rise of 19.81%. Year-to-date, Destination XL Group, Inc. shares have moved -77.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) have changed -38.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 934.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +934.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 934.48% from current levels.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.23 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $123.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $117.07 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -51.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.